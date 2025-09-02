Zoom restored access for education in frontline regions - Fedorov

The video conferencing platform Zoom has restored access for the education sector in frontline regions. The program developer is working to restore access for all users in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

We recently learned about the blocking issue for users in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. We contacted the company — and already have a result. Today, Zoom has restored access for the education sector in frontline regions. - Fedorov reported.

He noted that the company is also working to restore access for all users in these regions.

We will provide additional information on the resolution of this situation. - Fedorov added.

