Zoom restored access for education in frontline regions - Fedorov

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 33164 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 59218 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 102122 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 118078 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 65466 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127866 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47238 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 84412 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53117 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108024 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 212962 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 212699 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 202388 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 199069 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 193487 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 33160 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 102118 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 118074 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 72530 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127865 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Parubiy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 3570 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 21582 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 24974 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 39874 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 84412 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

Zoom restored access for education in frontline regions - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The Zoom platform has restored access for the education sector in Ukraine's frontline regions. The developer is working to restore access for all users in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Zoom restored access for education in frontline regions - Fedorov

The video conferencing platform Zoom has restored access for the education sector in frontline regions. The program developer is working to restore access for all users in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

We recently learned about the blocking issue for users in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. We contacted the company — and already have a result. Today, Zoom has restored access for the education sector in frontline regions.

- Fedorov reported.

He noted that the company is also working to restore access for all users in these regions.

We will provide additional information on the resolution of this situation.

- Fedorov added.

Recall that

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is testing the idea of a paid service in "Diia" for changing passport photos. The cost of the service will be UAH 99, although some users are willing to pay more.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

TechnologiesEducation
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine