Zoo should be closed: scandal over dead lion in Rivne landfill gains momentum
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a dead lion was found on the territory of the Kostopil Waste Management Plant, causing a loud scandal. The Rivne Zoo explains the situation and provides documents on the legal disposal of the animal's body.
A scandal has erupted amid the news of a dead lion found in a zoo in Rivne region. Social media users are demanding that the zoo be closed and the director brought to justice, UNN writes.
A scandal erupted after news of an extraordinary "discovery" on the special platform of the Kostopil plant for the disposal of animal waste.
The UAnimals post alone received almost 700 negative comments. People wonder why the animal's body could not be cremated or at least buried.
"This is how the director cares and loves animals...such people should be removed from office if she cannot bury animals," one comment reads.
Also, many people are puzzled by the fact that the photo from the dump clearly shows a lion's mane, while the Rivne Zoo claims that it is a lioness. They explain the dissonance by saying that "old female lions sometimes have a hormonal disorder with an increase in testosterone levels, which in turn leads to an increase in masculine hair growth.
It should be noted that the zoo reported that the cause of the animal's death was "changes in the body that lead to physiological aging," although the inspection conducted by the security authorities stated a different cause of death - "cancer.
Recall
On Sunday, the body of a dead lion and other animals were found on the territory of the Kostopil Waste Management Plant, as seen in the photo.
Subsequently, the Rivne Zoo confirmed that the lioness found at the waste disposal plant died last week, and that the zoo had a contract with the Kostopil Sanitary Plant for the disposal of animals.
Today, police in Rivne region have completed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the corpses of a lioness and other animals on the territory of the Kostopil plant and found that all the bodies were delivered in compliance with legal procedures and necessary documents.