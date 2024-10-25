ZNPP disconnected from power supply line for second time in a month for more than a day - IAEA
Kyiv • UNN
Zaporizhzhya NPP lost connection to the 330 kV backup power line for the second time in a month. The plant remained on the only external 750 kV power supply needed to cool the reactors.
For the second time in a month, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is under the control of the Russian occupiers, lost connection to the only 330 kilovolt (kV) backup power line. The outage lasted more than a day. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UNN reports .
Details
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that after the loss of power supply, the nuclear power plant became dependent on a single external source of electricity needed to cool the reactors and ensure other critical nuclear safety functions.
According to the IAEA representatives present at the Russian-occupied ZNPP, the power line was cut off for more than 26 hours (from Monday to Tuesday) due to “unspecified damage on the other side of the Dnipro.
This is the second outage of the same line in three weeks. However, in both cases, the plant continued to receive electricity from its only 750 kV line,
The IAEA also recalls that prior to the Russian invasion, Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, had 4 750 kV lines and 6 330 kV lines in operation.
What used to be unthinkable - regular power outages at a major nuclear power plant - has become a common reality during this devastating war. The situation is clearly not improving,
He also emphasized that the situation with nuclear safety and security at ZNPP remains extremely unstable.
