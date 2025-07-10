Zelenskyy: we can shoot down almost all Russian drones and missiles, money is needed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with American partners, has found a technical solution for the mass interception of enemy drones. According to him, the key has been found, and at this stage, the main thing is financing. He announced this at a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

The President emphasized that Russia's current plan is to intimidate society and destabilize it. After all, if an air raid alarm sounds for 7-10 hours, people don't get enough sleep, which reduces their effectiveness at work. And the Russian dictator, understanding this, wants to further destabilize the situation in Ukraine with massive strikes. However, there is a way out.

They have a plan for 700-100 drones per day. Now, if our partners hear everything I discussed with them, we will shoot down everything. We have a solution – interceptor drones. Not everything, but almost everything. We will be able to produce this en masse. Accelerate the financing of these processes, but the key has been found, by Ukrainians and Americans. We need finances. And we will shoot them down – emphasized the head of state.

Zelenskyy also added that if the issue with the Patriot systems is resolved, Ukraine will also be able to better neutralize ballistic missiles. In addition, the President once again emphasized the importance of sanctions against Russia to deprive the enemy of the ability to finance this war.

