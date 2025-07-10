Third round of talks with Russia: Zelenskyy named a condition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for a third meeting with Russia, but only with the participation of leaders. According to him, the desired format is negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the USA at the highest level, as reported by UNN.

In response to a question about whether Ukraine is ready to go to Turkey for a third time for negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy replied that it is possible under certain conditions.

If we want a serious result and to end this war, we need to prepare a meeting at the level of leaders. Of course, as I said earlier, we are ready for any format of meeting at the level of leaders. Of course, Ukraine, Russia, and America at the level of leaders is the desired format - emphasized the President of Ukraine during a press conference.

Turkey is in dialogue with Russia and Ukraine regarding the holding of a third round of negotiations

Zelenskyy also emphasized that he is grateful to Italy and the Vatican for offering platforms for negotiations. There are also proposals from Austria and Switzerland as neutral countries, and proposals from the Turkish side.

Zelenskyy added that first, "we must achieve a result" regarding the agreements from the previous, second meeting, namely regarding exchanges.

I think that in the near future, appropriate movements will take place – he concluded.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reported that this week there will be clarity regarding the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Currently, according to him, all previously reached agreements are being implemented.