Zelenskyy: we are currently working on documents, as well as on the schedule of further actions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is currently working on the documents brought back by the negotiating group from the UAE, as well as on the schedule of further actions. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, according to UNN.

Details

There was a detailed conversation with our negotiating group after talks with both the Americans and in a trilateral format with the Russians. I believe that every meeting is important, every meeting adds clarity on how and when the war can truly end. For Ukraine and for the reliability of agreements in general, it is fundamental that there are security guarantees and that Russia does not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that security guarantees are what can truly give more confidence to both the diplomatic process and the desired outcome.

We are currently working on the documents that the guys brought back, as well as on the schedule of further actions – further meetings and steps. I want to thank the team for their work, and in the coming days, we will continue to work with the team to prepare for the next formats. I will inform our partners in Europe about what is on the table and what prospects there are. - noted the President.

He also noted that Ukraine is interested in Europe being a participant in the processes, and what is being achieved in involving Europe, in taking into account Europe's interests, all of this is quite serious.

"We continue to count on such significant support from both Europe and America – and I thank everyone in America who truly wants peace – and also from other partners in the world. We must all work together for real peace," the head of state summarized.

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a truce and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.