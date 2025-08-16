Zelenskyy warns of new Russian strikes and preparations for offensive actions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russians are preparing new strikes on Ukrainian positions amid new geopolitical situations. The defense forces will counteract, reports UNN.

Based on the political and diplomatic situation around Ukraine and knowing Russia's perfidy, we anticipate that the Russian army may try to intensify pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in the coming days in order to create more favorable political circumstances for talks with global actors. - Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that the military is currently recording preparations of Russian troops for new offensive actions. According to him, the Defense Forces will counteract, including asymmetrically, if necessary.

I asked the Commander-in-Chief to talk to combat commanders. Ukraine needs strong positions and truly tangible resistance to the enemy. - Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, during which current information on the front line was discussed. The head of state also reported on successes in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.