Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital in Kharkiv

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105472 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114296 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156892 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175524 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166439 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 49820 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56345 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 54554 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 31674 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 44358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228047 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84775 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115340 views
Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29746 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen in a military hospital, thanked the defenders for their courage and presented state awards to medics for saving the soldiers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in a military medical facility in Kharkiv after being injured. This is reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the institution told the Head of State about the peculiarities of providing emergency medical care to the wounded and organizing evacuation measures.

In particular, he informed about the work of advanced medical teams that are located a few kilometers from the front line and provide first aid to wounded soldiers in special mobile complexes.

Zelensky inspected the intensive care unit. He was shown the latest beds for burn patients and told about the effective use of acute dialysis machines.

President also talked to the military who are recovering from their injuries. He inquired about the course of treatment, their health and plans.

The Head of State thanked the defenders for their resilience, courage and selflessness in the defense of Ukraine. The President presented the warriors with state awards: the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree and "For Courage" of the III degree.

Thank you guys for everything you have done and are doing. I am very grateful to you. I wish you recovery and victory. Thank you for your service

- Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with the medical staff of the institution, asking about their needs and provision.

For the dedication and high professionalism shown in the defense of Ukraine, he awarded the doctors and other medical staff of the institution with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and the Order of Courage, III class.

You save soldiers, you are the pride of our country. I wish you health and victory - this is the most important thing today

- the President emphasized

Recall

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also visited the positions of the Ukrainian militarydefending the country in the Kupyansk sector. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsHealth
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

