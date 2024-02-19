Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital in Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in a military medical facility in Kharkiv after being injured. This is reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the institution told the Head of State about the peculiarities of providing emergency medical care to the wounded and organizing evacuation measures.

In particular, he informed about the work of advanced medical teams that are located a few kilometers from the front line and provide first aid to wounded soldiers in special mobile complexes.

Zelensky inspected the intensive care unit. He was shown the latest beds for burn patients and told about the effective use of acute dialysis machines.

President also talked to the military who are recovering from their injuries. He inquired about the course of treatment, their health and plans.

The Head of State thanked the defenders for their resilience, courage and selflessness in the defense of Ukraine. The President presented the warriors with state awards: the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree and "For Courage" of the III degree.

Thank you guys for everything you have done and are doing. I am very grateful to you. I wish you recovery and victory. Thank you for your service - Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with the medical staff of the institution, asking about their needs and provision.

For the dedication and high professionalism shown in the defense of Ukraine, he awarded the doctors and other medical staff of the institution with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and the Order of Courage, III class.

You save soldiers, you are the pride of our country. I wish you health and victory - this is the most important thing today - the President emphasized

Recall

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also visited the positions of the Ukrainian militarydefending the country in the Kupyansk sector.