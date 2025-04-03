Zelenskyy visited Yahidne, where occupants held all village residents in the basement for almost a month
The President of Ukraine visited the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, where the Russians held more than 350 residents in the basement of a school. He emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the occupiers' crimes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, which was occupied by Russian troops in the spring of 2022, and where the occupiers held more than 350 people in a cramped basement for almost a month. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.
"Today in the Chernihiv region. I came to support the people in Yahidne and to preserve the memory of what happened here during the Russian occupation. I visited the school where the Russians held all the residents of the village for almost a month," Zelenskyy wrote.
The village of Yahidne was under occupation throughout March 2022. Russian soldiers held more than 350 civilians, including women and children, in the basement of the local school. The area of the basement is 197 m². During this time, 10 people died, and 17 people were shot by Russian occupiers.
"This was one of the most cynical Russian crimes of this war, a crime against people and everything human and humane," Zelenskyy said.
"A lot has already been rebuilt and restored in Yahidne. They are also working on memorializing what, unfortunately, people had to go through. None of us will ever forget or forgive Russia for what it has done," the President said.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated.