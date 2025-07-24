$41.770.00
Zelenskyy updates Staff composition: new faces and coordinator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

President Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, approving Rustem Umerov as coordinator. Yulia Svyrydenko, Mykhailo Fedorov, and Denys Shmyhal have joined the Staff, while O. Lytvynenko and H. Smetanin have been removed.

Zelenskyy updates Staff composition: new faces and coordinator

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The head of state approved Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, as the coordinator of the Staff, UNN reports.

Details

Changes to the composition of the Staff were approved by decree No. 546/2025.

The President decreed:

  • to include Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine, in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief;
    • to approve Rustem Enverovych Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as the Coordinator of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief;

      Zelenskyy also approved the following individuals in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief:

      • Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov — First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
        • Denys Anatoliiovych Shmyhal — Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

          In addition, the Head of State removed O. Lytvynenko and H. Smetanin from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

          This Decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

          Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes19.07.25, 17:56 • 66814 views

          Antonina Tumanova

          Antonina Tumanova

