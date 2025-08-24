$41.220.00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons, there are no restrictions from the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. He refuted reports of restrictions from the US, emphasizing that this issue was never discussed.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons, there are no restrictions from the US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strikes on Russian territory are carried out by Ukrainian long-range weapons, developed and produced in Ukraine. He emphasized that the issue of a ban from the US on these actions was never discussed.

This was reported by the TV channel "My Ukraine", writes UNN.

Details

The head of state refuted reports from a number of Western media outlets that previously wrote about alleged restrictions from Washington on the use of American missiles for strikes on Russia. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is firing deep behind enemy lines exclusively with its own means.

We use domestically produced long-range weapons. With the United States, we didn't even discuss such matters

– emphasized the president.

He also recalled that at the beginning of the war, allies expressed certain reservations regarding retaliatory strikes against Russian troops' attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. However, now, according to him, these issues are no longer on the agenda.

Thus, the Ukrainian authorities clearly articulated that the use of long-range weapons is a result of the development of their own defense sector, and not a subject of external restrictions.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump approved the sale of 3350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-to-ground missiles to Ukraine. Delivery is expected in six weeks, and the cost of the weapons package is $850 million.

