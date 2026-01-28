Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing

Ukraine has identified areas for deeper elaboration in the agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction, work with the American team is ongoing, and the Ukrainian side seeks to achieve a result as soon as possible, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday on social media, UNN writes.

We have identified with our negotiating team and government officials the things that need to be worked out more deeply in the agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction. Work with the American side is active, and from the Ukrainian side - maximum efficiency - Zelenskyy announced.

The President expressed gratitude to the representatives of United States President Donald Trump "for constructiveness in the negotiations."

We must achieve a result as soon as possible - Zelenskyy emphasized.

