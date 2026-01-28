Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
08:35 AM • 1306 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 3600 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
03:48 AM • 14009 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 34767 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 50683 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 40031 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 58573 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31212 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 57941 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25672 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.7m/s
94%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 17405 views
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 5250 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 8434 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 14509 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 9410 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 9508 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 58583 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 40986 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 57948 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 55484 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Oleh Kiper
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 21027 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 20578 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 28227 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 31740 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 38260 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
ChatGPT
WhatsApp

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

Zelenskyy announced active work with the US on an agreement regarding post-war reconstruction, thanking representatives of President Trump. The Ukrainian side aims for the fastest possible result.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing

Ukraine has identified areas for deeper elaboration in the agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction, work with the American team is ongoing, and the Ukrainian side seeks to achieve a result as soon as possible, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday on social media, UNN writes.

We have identified with our negotiating team and government officials the things that need to be worked out more deeply in the agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction. Work with the American side is active, and from the Ukrainian side - maximum efficiency

- Zelenskyy announced.

The President expressed gratitude to the representatives of United States President Donald Trump "for constructiveness in the negotiations."

We must achieve a result as soon as possible

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

President: prosperity package for Ukraine is not yet ready, it is important to understand the sources of funding23.01.26, 11:16 • 2552 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States