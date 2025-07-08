$41.800.06
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 82060 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94494 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122452 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123648 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116245 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222750 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69341 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85485 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138549 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin see no problem in holding a joint meeting - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin see no problems for a meeting at the leaders' level. Fidan recalled that the negotiations in Istanbul were the moment when Russia and Ukraine came closest to peace.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin see no problem in holding a joint meeting - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin see no problems with a meeting at the leaders' level. This was reported by TRT Haber, writes UNN.

Details

The news of the leaders' summit is that, compared to the past, everyone, including Mr. Putin, sees no problem in meeting with their current counterparts. In principle, there is no problem with Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin, and Mr. Zelenskyy gathering together under the chairmanship of our president

 - Fidan stated.

Fidan recalled that the moment when Russia and Ukraine came closest to peace was the negotiations in Istanbul. He stated that the aggressor state is allegedly ready for a third round of negotiations and that Ukraine's response is awaited.

Addition

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on a "very important and substantive" conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. Details of the conversation are promised to be provided soon.

The Kremlin commented on Donald Trump's statement about disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia will continue its "special operation" due to the lack of diplomatic channels. At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is also interested in achieving its goals by "political and diplomatic" means.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

