Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin see no problem in holding a joint meeting - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin see no problems with a meeting at the leaders' level. This was reported by TRT Haber, writes UNN.

Details

The news of the leaders' summit is that, compared to the past, everyone, including Mr. Putin, sees no problem in meeting with their current counterparts. In principle, there is no problem with Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin, and Mr. Zelenskyy gathering together under the chairmanship of our president - Fidan stated.

Fidan recalled that the moment when Russia and Ukraine came closest to peace was the negotiations in Istanbul. He stated that the aggressor state is allegedly ready for a third round of negotiations and that Ukraine's response is awaited.

Addition

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on a "very important and substantive" conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. Details of the conversation are promised to be provided soon.

The Kremlin commented on Donald Trump's statement about disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia will continue its "special operation" due to the lack of diplomatic channels. At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is also interested in achieving its goals by "political and diplomatic" means.