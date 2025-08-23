Zelenskyy to South African President: Ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader, it's important that the Global South conveys this

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Zelenskyy spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating during the conversation his readiness for any format of meeting with the Russian leader, and emphasizing the importance of the Global South sending appropriate signals and pushing Russia towards peace, writes UNN.

I spoke with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, at his request - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, he informed about joint diplomatic efforts with partners and productive meetings with US President Donald Trump in Washington. "This war, which no one but Russia ever needed, must end. The killings and destruction must stop," he stated.

I once again confirmed that I am ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader. However, we see that Moscow is now trying to drag everything out even more. It is important that the Global South sends appropriate signals and pushes Russia towards peace - the President noted.

According to him, "we discussed future contacts with partners – mine and Cyril's – as well as opportunities for joint work with the African continent to develop relations and ensure food security and a platform for dialogue." "We agreed to stay in touch. Thank you!" he said.

