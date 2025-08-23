Zelenskyy to South African President: Ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader, it's important that the Global South conveys this

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
11:35 AM • 764 views
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15959 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 16087 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 17630 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 12192 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33510 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29579 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 25777 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24989 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24559 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.9m/s
47%
744mm
Popular news
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand UkrainiansAugust 23, 03:12 AM • 14538 views
MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat missionAugust 23, 04:55 AM • 7274 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 15471 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideo07:59 AM • 6478 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media09:52 AM • 5746 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15957 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 15473 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 17627 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 22991 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33508 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Elbridge Colby
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 25777 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 16434 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 18436 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 21206 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 28856 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
Mikoyan MiG-29
United States dollar

Zelenskyy to South African President: Ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader, it's important that the Global South conveys this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

President Zelenskyy informed South African President Ramaphosa about diplomatic efforts and meetings in Washington. They discussed possibilities for joint work with the African continent to develop relations and food security.

Zelenskyy to South African President: Ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader, it's important that the Global South conveys this

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Zelenskyy spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating during the conversation his readiness for any format of meeting with the Russian leader, and emphasizing the importance of the Global South sending appropriate signals and pushing Russia towards peace, writes UNN.

I spoke with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, at his request

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, he informed about joint diplomatic efforts with partners and productive meetings with US President Donald Trump in Washington. "This war, which no one but Russia ever needed, must end. The killings and destruction must stop," he stated.

I once again confirmed that I am ready for any format of meeting with the Russian leader. However, we see that Moscow is now trying to drag everything out even more. It is important that the Global South sends appropriate signals and pushes Russia towards peace

- the President noted.

According to him, "we discussed future contacts with partners – mine and Cyril's – as well as opportunities for joint work with the African continent to develop relations and ensure food security and a platform for dialogue." "We agreed to stay in touch. Thank you!" he said.

Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: focus on pressure to change Moscow's position and security guarantees23.08.25, 14:26 • 598 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Cyril Ramaphosa
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
South Africa
Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States