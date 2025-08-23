Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: focus on pressure to change Moscow's position and security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and indicated that the parties equally assess the signals coming from Moscow these days, "pressure is needed to change their position, and a meeting at the highest level." They also discussed security guarantees, and work is currently underway on their architecture, the President noted on social media on Saturday, writes UNN.

I spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. Of course, we talked about our diplomatic work with partners and meetings in Washington. Now there is a real chance to end this war. Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring real peace closer. However, Russia shows no intention of peace on its part and continues shelling our cities. We equally assess all signals coming from Moscow these days. Pressure is needed to change their position, and a meeting at the highest level to discuss all issues - Zelenskyy stated.

We discussed security guarantees. Currently, the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on their architecture. All developments will be ready in the coming days. We talked about how the Netherlands can increase its involvement in this process and help with ensuring security - the President noted.

According to him, they also discussed joint projects, investments in Ukrainian defense production. "We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future. Thank you!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Today is a very special day in Ukraine – State Flag Day. Thank you, Dick, for such important and warm words of support to our people, to all Ukrainians. We greatly appreciate the assistance from the Netherlands and the solidarity of the Dutch people. Thank you for standing with us and helping to protect lives," the President noted.

