Zelenskyy to meet with NATO Secretary General before Ukraine-NATO meeting
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on October 17 at NATO headquarters. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference and a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.
On Thursday, October 17, on the eve of the NATO-Ukraine meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This was reported by UNN with reference to NATO spokesperson Farah Dahlallah.
Details
Mark Rutte will welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to NATO Headquarters on October 17 during a meeting of Allied Defense Ministers
According to the schedule on NATO's website, a joint press conference between the Ukrainian president and the NATO secretary general is scheduled for 18:20 local time. Later, a working session of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the NATO-Ukraine Council is scheduled for October 17 in the format of a “working dinner” within the framework of the meeting of NATO defense ministers. The event will take place on the evening of the first day of the two-day meeting on October 17-18.