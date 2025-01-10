Zelenskyy to discuss new peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with British PM

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40394 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125975 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133675 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133261 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104416 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129005 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127670 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89398 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100641 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169693 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180109 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127670 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142431 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134096 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151320 views
Actual
Zelenskyy to discuss new peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with British PM

Zelenskyy to discuss new peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with British PM

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28216 views

Ukraine's President is preparing to meet with the British Prime Minister to discuss the deployment of a peacekeeping mission. The initiative, launched by Macron, is seen as part of Ukraine's future security guarantees.

The President of Ukraine is preparing for a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which one of the key issues will be the initiative to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a commentary following the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, the proposal to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine may become part of future security guarantees for the country. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the presence of a peacekeeping contingent could become an important component of comprehensive security guarantees. At the same time, he emphasized that an international contingent alone is not enough to effectively protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Undoubtedly, some countries will not be able to do without a single contingent. I think this is not enough. But the fact that it can be a serious component of future security guarantees is true

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The initiative to deploy a peacekeeping mission was first voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron, and the UK views it positively. It is expected that during the British Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine, the parties will discuss this topic in detail, including possible formats and composition of the mission.

This initiative was launched by Emmanuel Macron. The British are looking at it positively, but I will talk to the Prime Minister about this in detail at our meeting, which will take place. He will be on a visit to Ukraine, he will have a visit to Ukraine, and we will talk. We already have very serious decisions between our countries

- said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that effective defense of the country requires joint security guarantees from both the United States and European countries. He also noted that as Ukraine moves toward NATO membership, it is important to create reliable security mechanisms that include support from the United States, the EU and other international partners.

"I think that we cannot consider security guarantees as simply European. European security guarantees are not enough for Ukraine against such an enemy as Russia. We need joint security guarantees of the United States and Europe," the President said.

Recall

EU diplomats are skeptical about the possibility of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine without US involvement. The main obstacles are Russia's rejection and the difficulty of convincing the European population.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising