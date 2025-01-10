Zelenskyy to discuss new peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with British PM

The President of Ukraine is preparing for a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which one of the key issues will be the initiative to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a commentary following the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, the proposal to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine may become part of future security guarantees for the country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the presence of a peacekeeping contingent could become an important component of comprehensive security guarantees. At the same time, he emphasized that an international contingent alone is not enough to effectively protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Undoubtedly, some countries will not be able to do without a single contingent. I think this is not enough. But the fact that it can be a serious component of future security guarantees is true - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The initiative to deploy a peacekeeping mission was first voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron, and the UK views it positively. It is expected that during the British Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine, the parties will discuss this topic in detail, including possible formats and composition of the mission.

This initiative was launched by Emmanuel Macron. The British are looking at it positively, but I will talk to the Prime Minister about this in detail at our meeting, which will take place. He will be on a visit to Ukraine, he will have a visit to Ukraine, and we will talk. We already have very serious decisions between our countries - said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that effective defense of the country requires joint security guarantees from both the United States and European countries. He also noted that as Ukraine moves toward NATO membership, it is important to create reliable security mechanisms that include support from the United States, the EU and other international partners.

"I think that we cannot consider security guarantees as simply European. European security guarantees are not enough for Ukraine against such an enemy as Russia. We need joint security guarantees of the United States and Europe," the President said.

Recall

EU diplomats are skeptical about the possibility of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine without US involvement. The main obstacles are Russia's rejection and the difficulty of convincing the European population.