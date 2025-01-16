Zelenskyy: The most difficult situation at the front is currently observed in eastern Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120809 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128883 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109379 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158334 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113849 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117106 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 63208 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121931 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120228 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 55524 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 69575 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135484 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158376 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175971 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120228 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149463 views
Actual
Zelenskyy: The most difficult situation at the front is currently observed in eastern Ukraine

Zelenskyy: The most difficult situation at the front is currently observed in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27349 views

The President reported the most difficult situation in eastern Ukraine due to the large concentration of Russian troops. The brigades are only 60-70% equipped with weapons, but the enemy is suffering significant losses.

The most difficult situation at the front is recorded in eastern Ukraine, as Russia has concentrated a large number of troops there, but they are suffering enormous losses. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Details

As for the situation on the battlefield... there are moments when the initiative changes hands, unfortunately, there are villages that Russia is destroying, which pass from the hands of our military to the enemy, and vice versa. The most difficult situation is in the east. Such cases occur in the east of our country because there is a large concentration of Russian troops and equipment there. And we have fewer forces there today, but they have suffered heavy losses. Of course, they need more people to capture us, otherwise they will not be able to do anything. Thanks to our technological advances, we are holding them back in the east, where it is very difficult, thanks to our drones, REBs, and professional technology groups. All this helps a lot, we are developing it, but there is not enough help there. First of all, it's not just a matter of people... we don't treat them as cannon fodder, we're talking about a person who has to defend Ukraine, but must first of all defend himself. He must have weapons, he must be trained

- Zelensky said.

He noted that the brigades are currently really short-staffed.

There are brigades that are 60-70% equipped with weapons. Something is in the process, something is coming, and something will never come. There have been a lot of slow processes over the past year. (...) These slow processes have led to the fact that we have been defending ourselves with fewer weapons and fewer people. This is about the east, but Russia has suffered heavy losses. They lost the initiative on the Kharkiv direction. Their operation was stopped by our military. They suffered heavy losses. Just as they wanted to occupy our Sumy from the north of our country, we went to the Kursk region and were able to occupy the appropriate barriers there

- Zelensky added.

Recall

124 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising