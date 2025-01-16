Zelenskyy: The most difficult situation at the front is currently observed in eastern Ukraine

The most difficult situation at the front is recorded in eastern Ukraine, as Russia has concentrated a large number of troops there, but they are suffering enormous losses. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Details

As for the situation on the battlefield... there are moments when the initiative changes hands, unfortunately, there are villages that Russia is destroying, which pass from the hands of our military to the enemy, and vice versa. The most difficult situation is in the east. Such cases occur in the east of our country because there is a large concentration of Russian troops and equipment there. And we have fewer forces there today, but they have suffered heavy losses. Of course, they need more people to capture us, otherwise they will not be able to do anything. Thanks to our technological advances, we are holding them back in the east, where it is very difficult, thanks to our drones, REBs, and professional technology groups. All this helps a lot, we are developing it, but there is not enough help there. First of all, it's not just a matter of people... we don't treat them as cannon fodder, we're talking about a person who has to defend Ukraine, but must first of all defend himself. He must have weapons, he must be trained - Zelensky said.

He noted that the brigades are currently really short-staffed.

There are brigades that are 60-70% equipped with weapons. Something is in the process, something is coming, and something will never come. There have been a lot of slow processes over the past year. (...) These slow processes have led to the fact that we have been defending ourselves with fewer weapons and fewer people. This is about the east, but Russia has suffered heavy losses. They lost the initiative on the Kharkiv direction. Their operation was stopped by our military. They suffered heavy losses. Just as they wanted to occupy our Sumy from the north of our country, we went to the Kursk region and were able to occupy the appropriate barriers there - Zelensky added.

Recall

124 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector.