Zelenskyy: The level of the Russian delegation is similar to a prop, we will think about the steps after the conversation with Erdogan

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 154 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 860 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11291 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36484 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114756 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 120024 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223910 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100925 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70201 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175735 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108812 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175525 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223910 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175735 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191671 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18714 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69359 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56571 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77931 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87626 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Zelenskyy: The level of the Russian delegation is similar to a prop, we will think about the steps after the conversation with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1588 views

Zelenskyy stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks like a sham. Ukraine will consider further steps after a conversation with Turkish President Erdoğan.

Zelenskyy: The level of the Russian delegation is similar to a prop, we will think about the steps after the conversation with Erdogan

The Ukrainian side will think about what to do with the negotiations with the Russian delegation, what steps will be taken, after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

I want to thank President Erdogan for organizing the meeting, for the possibility of direct negotiations. As for our level, the delegation is at the highest level - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my office, the military, our intelligence, representatives of all intelligence agencies, in order to make any decisions that may lead to the expected, just peace

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that he will start today with a meeting with the President of Turkey.

"As for the high level of the meeting, we will start the meeting with President Erdogan, with the entire large Turkish delegation. We are in contact with the American side, they, I think, will also be in Turkey at a high level, we'll see. But the level of the Russians is not yet officially known to me, but from what we see, it looks more like a sham level. We will think about what we will do, what our steps will be after the conversation with Erdogan. I think we will have several hours for an important conversation, important decisions," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side must understand what level the Russian delegation is, what mandate they have, and whether they are able to make any decisions themselves.

"Because everyone knows who makes decisions in Russia," Zelensky added.

Addition

The Russian delegation arrived in the capital of Turkey, Istanbul, to meet with the Ukrainian side.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by Assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Bloomberg noted that the prospects for a breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
