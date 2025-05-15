Zelenskyy: The level of the Russian delegation is similar to a prop, we will think about the steps after the conversation with Erdogan

The Ukrainian side will think about what to do with the negotiations with the Russian delegation, what steps will be taken, after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

I want to thank President Erdogan for organizing the meeting, for the possibility of direct negotiations. As for our level, the delegation is at the highest level - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my office, the military, our intelligence, representatives of all intelligence agencies, in order to make any decisions that may lead to the expected, just peace - Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that he will start today with a meeting with the President of Turkey.

"As for the high level of the meeting, we will start the meeting with President Erdogan, with the entire large Turkish delegation. We are in contact with the American side, they, I think, will also be in Turkey at a high level, we'll see. But the level of the Russians is not yet officially known to me, but from what we see, it looks more like a sham level. We will think about what we will do, what our steps will be after the conversation with Erdogan. I think we will have several hours for an important conversation, important decisions," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side must understand what level the Russian delegation is, what mandate they have, and whether they are able to make any decisions themselves.

"Because everyone knows who makes decisions in Russia," Zelensky added.

Addition

The Russian delegation arrived in the capital of Turkey, Istanbul, to meet with the Ukrainian side.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by Assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Bloomberg noted that the prospects for a breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself.