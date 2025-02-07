ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22107 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65562 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102574 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123755 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102337 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103549 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112313 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138532 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140311 views
Zelenskyy: the importance of drones should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35443 views

The President announced an increase in the production of domestic drones to counter Russian assaults. The meeting discussed the increase in arms production and reports on specific types of weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the importance of drones for the defense of Ukraine should be such that Russian assaults are increasingly impossible, and Ukraine will spare no resources for this. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting today. It is important that the military and the Ministry of Defense are increasing the number of signed arms supply contracts and those being implemented. Today, there were reports on specific types of weapons and equipment, and many of them are of our domestic production. The supply for the army must be stable, and the share of our own production must be constantly increasing

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that drones are now the technological basis of modern warfare, and Ukrainians should be leaders in this area.

And in many ways it already is. Today we met with the commanders of unmanned systems units, they are among the best, and the experience of all our best will be scaled up. These are the people who are writing a new doctrine of technological defense for Ukraine. Decisions have been made, drones are being manufactured and supplied, and the importance of drones should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible. The Ukrainian state will spare no resources for this, because it is about saving the lives of our people

- Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the Russian army has brought North Korean soldiers back to participate in hostilities in the Kursk region. A significant number of the occupiers have been killed, including hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

