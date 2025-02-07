Zelenskyy: the importance of drones should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the importance of drones for the defense of Ukraine should be such that Russian assaults are increasingly impossible, and Ukraine will spare no resources for this. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting today. It is important that the military and the Ministry of Defense are increasing the number of signed arms supply contracts and those being implemented. Today, there were reports on specific types of weapons and equipment, and many of them are of our domestic production. The supply for the army must be stable, and the share of our own production must be constantly increasing - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that drones are now the technological basis of modern warfare, and Ukrainians should be leaders in this area.

And in many ways it already is. Today we met with the commanders of unmanned systems units, they are among the best, and the experience of all our best will be scaled up. These are the people who are writing a new doctrine of technological defense for Ukraine. Decisions have been made, drones are being manufactured and supplied, and the importance of drones should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible. The Ukrainian state will spare no resources for this, because it is about saving the lives of our people - Zelensky added.

