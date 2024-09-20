Zelenskyy talks about preparations for talks in the US

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112817 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115794 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188312 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182509 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34836 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 34900 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 62177 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58520 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 35492 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193100 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182511 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198017 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151193 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142242 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158790 views
Zelenskyy talks about preparations for talks in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14803 views

President Zelenskyy announces preparations for talks in the United States with Biden and presidential candidates. He will present a concrete plan to strengthen Ukraine to bring about a just peace and victory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is actively preparing for talks in the United States and meetings with US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, UNN reports.

"We are actively preparing for negotiations in America - President Biden, representatives of both parties in Congress, and we expect to meet with both presidential candidates in the United States," Zelenskyy said.

Biden and Zelenskiy to meet at the White House on September 2619.09.24, 20:06 • 18578 views

He also emphasized that Ukraine will always be grateful to America for supporting its independence - for all the help it has provided to help Ukraine survive this war.

Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky next week19.09.24, 07:32 • 124319 views

"And now we will present a very specific plan on how Ukraine can not only survive in this war, not only maintain the level of resistance as it is now, but now strengthen itself - strengthen itself in a way that will really bring a just peace closer, really bring victory closer. Ukraine is counting on this support very much. And it is fair. Because when one nation wins the battle for its independence and compliance with international law, the whole world wins. This is exactly how it should be," the President summarized.

Zelensky: Ukraine has already fully prepared a victory plan18.09.24, 20:19 • 39480 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

