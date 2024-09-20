Zelenskyy talks about preparations for talks in the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is actively preparing for talks in the United States and meetings with US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, UNN reports.

"We are actively preparing for negotiations in America - President Biden, representatives of both parties in Congress, and we expect to meet with both presidential candidates in the United States," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine will always be grateful to America for supporting its independence - for all the help it has provided to help Ukraine survive this war.

"And now we will present a very specific plan on how Ukraine can not only survive in this war, not only maintain the level of resistance as it is now, but now strengthen itself - strengthen itself in a way that will really bring a just peace closer, really bring victory closer. Ukraine is counting on this support very much. And it is fair. Because when one nation wins the battle for its independence and compliance with international law, the whole world wins. This is exactly how it should be," the President summarized.

