Zelensky: Ukraine has already fully prepared a victory plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the victory plan has been fully prepared, all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we can say that our victory plan has been fully prepared, with all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan. Everything has been worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it. There is and cannot be any alternative to peace, any freezing of the war, or any other manipulations that will simply move the Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of Europe. This is what we are working for - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's victory plan contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.