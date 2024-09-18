ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine has already fully prepared a victory plan

Zelensky: Ukraine has already fully prepared a victory plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39480 views

The President of Ukraine declared the full readiness of the victory plan with all the points and details. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of determination in implementing the plan and rejected alternatives to peace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the victory plan has been fully prepared, all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we can say that our victory plan has been fully prepared, with all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan. Everything has been worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it. There is and cannot be any alternative to peace, any freezing of the war, or any other manipulations that will simply move the Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of Europe. This is what we are working for

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's victory plan contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

