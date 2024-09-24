ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy still hasn't agreed to meet with Trump - Reuters

Zelenskyy still hasn't agreed to meet with Trump - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15695 views

Ukrainian President Zelensky failed to arrange a meeting with Donald Trump during his visit to the United States. Zelenskyy planned to familiarize US presidential candidates with Ukraine's plan to win the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet agreed to meet with Donald Trump. Earlier, Kyiv said that during his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy wants to familiarize the US presidential candidates with the Victory Plan.  Reuters and UNN reported this with reference to their own sources.

Details

As you know, Zelenskiy is on a working visit to the United States, where he arrived to speak at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

However, the Ukrainian president also planned to familiarize the leader of the White House and the US presidential candidates with his own plan for Ukraine's victory in the war 

Although Trump said last week that he would “probably” meet with Zelenskiy while he is in the country, according to people close to the former president, no meeting has been scheduled

The publication explains that immediately after arriving in the United States, Zelensky visited a weapons factory in Pennsylvania with Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who is an ally of Kamala Harris. This behavior of the Ukrainian leader caused  outrage among some of Trump's associates, given that the visit took place during the election campaign.

Recall

The Office of the President of Ukraine says that during his visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

