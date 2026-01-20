Zelenskyy spoke about whether US policy can influence the creation of a new military alliance in Europe

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about whether the current US policy could lead to European countries forming a new military-political alliance that would become a kind of replacement or alternative to NATO. He also said whether Western leaders had discussed this idea with him. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Answering media questions, Zelenskyy noted: European countries should have united armed forces. At the same time, this does not mean that one should compete with America.

Europe is simply a separate continent that should have its own separate strong army. This does not mean that NATO can or should be destroyed. By no means. It is about, separately, the Armed Forces of Europe. And this is not only about an army that, in my opinion, should consist of at least three million people, but also about the fact that it is also an exchange of technologies, which are very important. - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Ukraine, having unique experience of war with Russia, shares its technologies with partners and allies.

They give us, for example, intelligence, France gives intelligence, other countries. And we give our interceptors, what has already been tested by wartime, by wartime. And we give other technologies, also other weapons, how it works. Honestly, without our experience, during the war some countries did not even really know how their weapons work. We help them a lot. Therefore, it is not only the army, it is also the exchange of technologies. It is not only a warehouse in Ukraine regarding weapons, it is warehouses all over Europe, it is the correct security differentiation of both warehouse technologies, and weapons, and air defense, and much more. - Zelenskyy stated.

Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico