Exclusive
01:37 PM • 1364 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 4430 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 8138 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 17092 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 18196 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20222 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19808 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17112 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36333 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67289 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 72744 views
Zelenskyy spoke about whether US policy can influence the creation of a new military alliance in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Europe should have united armed forces that are not a competitor to the US or NATO. He emphasizes the importance of exchanging technologies and Ukraine's experience in the war.

Zelenskyy spoke about whether US policy can influence the creation of a new military alliance in Europe
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about whether the current US policy could lead to European countries forming a new military-political alliance that would become a kind of replacement or alternative to NATO. He also said whether Western leaders had discussed this idea with him. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Answering media questions, Zelenskyy noted: European countries should have united armed forces. At the same time, this does not mean that one should compete with America.

Europe is simply a separate continent that should have its own separate strong army. This does not mean that NATO can or should be destroyed. By no means. It is about, separately, the Armed Forces of Europe. And this is not only about an army that, in my opinion, should consist of at least three million people, but also about the fact that it is also an exchange of technologies, which are very important.

 - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Ukraine, having unique experience of war with Russia, shares its technologies with partners and allies.

They give us, for example, intelligence, France gives intelligence, other countries. And we give our interceptors, what has already been tested by wartime, by wartime. And we give other technologies, also other weapons, how it works. Honestly, without our experience, during the war some countries did not even really know how their weapons work. We help them a lot. Therefore, it is not only the army, it is also the exchange of technologies. It is not only a warehouse in Ukraine regarding weapons, it is warehouses all over Europe, it is the correct security differentiation of both warehouse technologies, and weapons, and air defense, and much more.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico19.01.26, 09:13 • 35319 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

