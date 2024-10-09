Zelenskyy: Situation on the battlefield “creates an opportunity” to end the war in 2025

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62698 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166196 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137403 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142892 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181840 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172434 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99043 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109468 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111566 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44956 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52091 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166196 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181840 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172434 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199811 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188765 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141635 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146411 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137850 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154748 views
Zelenskyy: Situation on the battlefield “creates an opportunity” to end the war in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15917 views

President Zelenskyy said that the combat situation creates an opportunity to take measures to end the war in Ukraine by 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the combat situation "creates an opportunity" to take measures to end the war in Ukraine no later than 2025, UNN reports citing Reuters.

"In October, November and December, we have a chance to move things towards peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice - a choice for decisive action to end the war no later than 2025," he said at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik.

Zelensky to present “victory plan” to Scholz on October 1109.10.24, 18:20 • 15601 view

Recall

The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

