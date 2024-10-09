Zelenskyy: Situation on the battlefield “creates an opportunity” to end the war in 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the combat situation "creates an opportunity" to take measures to end the war in Ukraine no later than 2025, UNN reports citing Reuters.

"In October, November and December, we have a chance to move things towards peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice - a choice for decisive action to end the war no later than 2025," he said at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik.

Zelensky to present “victory plan” to Scholz on October 11

Recall

The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.