Zelenskyy signed a law on increasing defense expenditures

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill to increase defense spending by 412 billion hryvnias, UNN reports.

Today, there are also very important decisions. This is a law that guarantees proper budget financing for the Defense Forces for weapons, for drones, for payments to soldiers and their families. Extremely important. I just signed it too, and this is a guarantee that there will be payments to our soldiers at the front and all due payments to the families of our fallen heroes. - Zelenskyy said.

Rada increased defense spending

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the State Budget-2025, increasing defense spending by 412 billion hryvnias.

These funds will allow for stable financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, as well as strengthen the production and procurement of weapons:

• UAH 115 billion will be allocated for timely and guaranteed monetary support for servicemen;

• UAH 216 billion — for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones;

• the remaining amount — for other priority needs of the Ukrainian army.