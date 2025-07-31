Zelenskyy signed a law on increasing defense expenditures

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 3224 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 12095 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 11774 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 19842 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 27958 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 164925 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 209715 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 108872 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93369 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133564 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.9m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 57431 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 52058 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 51897 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 42482 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 62053 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 164949 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 209734 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 152005 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 170555 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 212264 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 105595 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 168374 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 225630 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 272029 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 204157 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Zelenskyy signed a law on increasing defense expenditures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

President Zelenskyy signed a bill to increase defense expenditures by 412 billion hryvnias. The funds will go to payments for military personnel, procurement of weapons, and other army needs.

Zelenskyy signed a law on increasing defense expenditures

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill to increase defense spending by 412 billion hryvnias, UNN reports.

Today, there are also very important decisions. This is a law that guarantees proper budget financing for the Defense Forces for weapons, for drones, for payments to soldiers and their families. Extremely important. I just signed it too, and this is a guarantee that there will be payments to our soldiers at the front and all due payments to the families of our fallen heroes.

- Zelenskyy said.

Rada increased defense spending31.07.25, 13:55 • 11807 views

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the State Budget-2025, increasing defense spending by 412 billion hryvnias.

These funds will allow for stable financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, as well as strengthen the production and procurement of weapons:

• UAH 115 billion will be allocated for timely and guaranteed monetary support for servicemen;

• UAH 216 billion — for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones;

• the remaining amount — for other priority needs of the Ukrainian army.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine