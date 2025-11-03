Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law (No. 4630-IX) regarding the organization of labor relations under martial law, which provides critical enterprises with the right to reserve people whose accounting documents are improperly processed, the parliament's website reports, writes UNN.

Details

The main provisions of the act concern the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises, even if they have problems with military registration.

such reservation is valid only once a year and does not exempt from responsibility;

the maximum probationary period is set at 45 days when hiring for defense industry enterprises;

the employer has the right to dismiss an employee if he does not eliminate violations of military registration in time.

"The Rada grants critical enterprises the right to reserve people for 45 days whose accounting documents are improperly processed. That is, all conscripted employees of critically important enterprises, as well as enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly processed, or/and are not on military registration, or/and have not updated personal data, are subject to reservation," explained MP Oleksiy Honcharenko after its adoption by the parliament.

Supplement

The Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration problems on October 9.