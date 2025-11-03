$42.080.01
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 12219 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 14754 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 14111 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 13866 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 22343 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 37581 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65267 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64246 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56349 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10679 views

President Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4630-IX, which regulates labor relations during martial law. The document provides for the reservation of defense industry workers, even if there are problems with military registration, sets a maximum probationary period of 45 days for such enterprises, and allows the employer to dismiss employees for failure to eliminate violations of military registration.

Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law (No. 4630-IX) regarding the organization of labor relations under martial law, which provides critical enterprises with the right to reserve people whose accounting documents are improperly processed, the parliament's website reports, writes UNN.

Details

The main provisions of the act concern the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises, even if they have problems with military registration.

  • such reservation is valid only once a year and does not exempt from responsibility;
    • the maximum probationary period is set at 45 days when hiring for defense industry enterprises;
      • the employer has the right to dismiss an employee if he does not eliminate violations of military registration in time.

        "The Rada grants critical enterprises the right to reserve people for 45 days whose accounting documents are improperly processed. That is, all conscripted employees of critically important enterprises, as well as enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly processed, or/and are not on military registration, or/and have not updated personal data, are subject to reservation," explained MP Oleksiy Honcharenko after its adoption by the parliament.

        Supplement

        The Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration problems on October 9.

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyPolitics
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine