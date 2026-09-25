Zelenskyy said where a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States could take place

The United States proposed preparing a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States at the technical level. The date of the meeting is not yet known. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

We remind you

Regarding the trilateral meeting—the American side proposed preparing it and meeting in a trilateral format at the technical level; we are waiting for the United States to propose a date. As for “where?”—the United States proposed the UAE - the president said.

Zelenskyy also spoke about the current stage of negotiations between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations.

We had a meeting with the President of the United States of America—we discussed general matters. After that, our negotiating groups held a separate lengthy meeting where they discussed the relevant details. The agreement is as follows: we will inform and discuss these details with the European side, while the Americans will speak with the Russians. And in 10 days, we will return with one view or another and with a result - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy could take place. He explained the delay in the peace agreement by their mutual dislike.