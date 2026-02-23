$43.270.00
Zelenskyy revealed how Europe can help Ukraine transition to a contract army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

President Zelenskyy thanked Europe for its funding, particularly for the PURL program for air defense procurement. He noted that some countries provide sufficient aid, others provide little, and some block it.

Zelenskyy revealed how Europe can help Ukraine transition to a contract army

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe finances and, for the most part, supports Ukraine and helps Ukrainians, but whether more is needed - one hundred percent, Europeans can help transition to a contract army, which he said in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, Europe gives us money. And I am grateful to them for that. Second: PURL is one of the programs through which we purchase air defense from the Americans. Europe finances this," Zelenskyy noted.

And added: "And we must respect both this program and the fact that Europe finances it."

"Is it enough? It varies. There are states about which one can say that they give enough, because they allocate a lot of funds for one country. And there are those who give very little. And there are also those who block aid. It would be enough for these countries not to do anything, but they, on the contrary, do bad things. That is, is the funding generally sufficient? No. But Europe, for the most part, is for Ukraine and helps Ukrainians. That is true. Do we need more? One hundred percent, because we do not have the same amount of weapons as the Russian Federation," the President pointed out.

And when we talk about people, Europeans can help here if we transfer our army – or when we transfer our army – from mobilization to contracts. The same thing Putin does. He pays each person money for a contract. We also want to, but we don't have enough funds. This is where Europeans can help. Europeans are not yet financing this program

- said Zelenskyy.

