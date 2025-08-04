Contract service in the army will be expanded taking into account the experience of the "Contract 18–24" program - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to improve the contract service system in the army, drawing on the experience of the "Contract 18-24" program. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"It is very important now to give brigades more opportunities, as well as to give them the opportunity to independently, according to their needs, according to their choice, to also buy pickups and other necessary equipment. Unfortunately, there are still many legal difficulties and bureaucracy. We will simplify everything and give more opportunities to our brigades. Tomorrow I am convening the Staff, we will discuss everything we heard today from our military. Plus, the development of contracts in the army – so that contracts can be expanded, including based on the experience of contracts 18–24," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the Koshovyi Otaman Kost Hordiyenko Brigade. The head of state spoke with the fighters and commanders, and also presented awards.