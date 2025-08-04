Contract service in the army will be expanded taking into account the experience of the "Contract 18–24" program - Zelenskyy

$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 4698 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 12457 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 27099 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 59721 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 44309 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 54168 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 62249 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 63916 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59596 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79129 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 84522 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 19510 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 55727 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 82007 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 53016 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 59638 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 217607 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 306110 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 9132 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 4708 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 14969 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 336641 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 146083 views
Contract service in the army will be expanded taking into account the experience of the "Contract 18–24" program - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to improve the system of contract service in the army. This will happen based on the experience of the "Contract 18-24" program.

Contract service in the army will be expanded taking into account the experience of the "Contract 18–24" program - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to improve the contract service system in the army, drawing on the experience of the "Contract 18-24" program. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"It is very important now to give brigades more opportunities, as well as to give them the opportunity to independently, according to their needs, according to their choice, to also buy pickups and other necessary equipment. Unfortunately, there are still many legal difficulties and bureaucracy. We will simplify everything and give more opportunities to our brigades. Tomorrow I am convening the Staff, we will discuss everything we heard today from our military. Plus, the development of contracts in the army – so that contracts can be expanded, including based on the experience of contracts 18–24," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the Koshovyi Otaman Kost Hordiyenko Brigade. The head of state spoke with the fighters and commanders, and also presented awards.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

