Military working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that yesterday there was a conversation among national security advisors, which will continue today. At their level, the military - the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff - are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

National security advisors are working – they had a conversation yesterday, and there will be a lot of communication today as well. At their level, the military – the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff – are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees. Every day now adds contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, financing, interaction with our partners, forces on the ground, in the air, at sea. And every day there will be new steps from partners in support of Ukraine – I will have a lot of diplomatic work. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US and European military planners have prepared new proposals for military aid to Ukraine and support in the event of a ceasefire or a permanent peace settlement.