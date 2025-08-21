Military working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced negotiations between national security advisors and the military's work on the military component of security guarantees. Ukraine's future security architecture is being formed daily.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that yesterday there was a conversation among national security advisors, which will continue today. At their level, the military - the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff - are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
Details
National security advisors are working – they had a conversation yesterday, and there will be a lot of communication today as well. At their level, the military – the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff – are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees. Every day now adds contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, financing, interaction with our partners, forces on the ground, in the air, at sea. And every day there will be new steps from partners in support of Ukraine – I will have a lot of diplomatic work.
Recall
US and European military planners have prepared new proposals for military aid to Ukraine and support in the event of a ceasefire or a permanent peace settlement.