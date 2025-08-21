$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 9858 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 11353 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17970 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 11718 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 22038 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 55650 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 64385 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 67371 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 90402 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 209557 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Military working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President Zelenskyy announced negotiations between national security advisors and the military's work on the military component of security guarantees. Ukraine's future security architecture is being formed daily.

Military working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that yesterday there was a conversation among national security advisors, which will continue today. At their level, the military - the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff - are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

National security advisors are working – they had a conversation yesterday, and there will be a lot of communication today as well. At their level, the military – the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff – are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees. Every day now adds contours to the future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, financing, interaction with our partners, forces on the ground, in the air, at sea. And every day there will be new steps from partners in support of Ukraine – I will have a lot of diplomatic work.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US and European military planners have prepared new proposals for military aid to Ukraine and support in the event of a ceasefire or a permanent peace settlement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

