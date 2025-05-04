Zelenskyy responded to Putin regarding "inevitable reconciliation": Ukraine is counting on three million artillery shells from allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv expects three million artillery shells, and the Russians should know this. He stated this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, writes UNN.

But the Russians should know that we are counting on three million artillery shells. We have allies who are helping Ukraine. This does not mean that someone wants a long war, we want to end it. And all wars end. And long dictatorial regimes always end - Zelenskyy commented on Putin's words about "inevitable reconciliation."

The President of Ukraine also emphasized that another priority is to force Russia to agree to a complete and unconditional ceasefire, which was proposed by the United States. In his opinion, coercion from Europe and the United States can help in this.

In my opinion, if Ukraine is strong, the war will end as soon as possible. And all the instruments are in the hands today, primarily of the United States of America and our European colleagues. Preserving the union between America and Europe is task number one - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated about expecting to receive 1.8 million shells. Negotiations are also ongoing to create a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is the second visit of the Ukrainian leader to the Czech Republic since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.