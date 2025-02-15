Zelenskyy: Putin wants negotiations not to end the war, but to pause and lift sanctions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to sit down at the negotiating table not to end the war, but to reach a ceasefire agreement that would lift certain international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

This is really what he wants. He wants to pause, prepare, train, lift some sanctions, through a ceasefire, and so on - Zelensky said.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump said that he trusts Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will meet with only one Russian, Vladimir Putin, and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared to get Putin to end the war.