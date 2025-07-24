$41.770.00
Zelenskyy proposed that Germany participate in the expert review of the draft law on the independence of anti-corruption bodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, proposing that Germany participate in the expert review of the draft law on anti-corruption bodies. The situation at the front and the need to finance drone production were also discussed.

Zelenskyy proposed that Germany participate in the expert review of the draft law on the independence of anti-corruption bodies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and invited Germany to participate in the expert review of the draft law on the activities of anti-corruption bodies. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

He informed that he had already approved the text of the draft law, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine. It is important that anti-corruption bodies supported this draft law. We all agreed that there should be no interference or influence from Russia on the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure. I invited Germany to participate in the expert review of the draft law. Friedrich assured of his readiness to help

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that Germany is ready to help and continue its support.

We discussed the implementation of our agreements with the EU and work on opening the first negotiation cluster. There is absolute support from Germany on this issue. Thank you

- Zelenskyy said.

He also informed Merz about the situation at the front and the need for additional funding for drone production.

We will work to increase their number, especially interceptor drones

- the head of state emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada aimed at strengthening the law enforcement system and the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The document also provides for protection against Russian influence.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

