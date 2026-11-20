On Children's Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with children and presented them with the “Golden Heart” and “Future of Ukraine” awards, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

The head of state noted that, despite the difficult night caused by Russian shelling, Ukraine is fighting and living because it has children like these.

I congratulate our children who are in Ukraine during this war, during such difficult trials, and who remain our world. You are our energy and inspire everyone immensely. I am sure you inspire the military to defend the state and energy workers to restore the electricity, because you are the light for all of us – Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked the parents and teachers who are there for the children and help them express their talents through heroism, protecting and supporting the military, music, science, and sports.

The “Golden Heart” award was presented to Anna-Maria Herman, a singer, bandura player, and volunteer from Lviv region. Through her charity performances on city streets and in churches, she raised more than 7 million hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The girl is the author of more than 20 songs. Mykhailo Khoma (Dzidzio) recorded the duet song “Lanterns” with her.

Zelenskyy also presented the President of Ukraine’s “Future of Ukraine” awards. The recipients were:

Kristina Harasymchuk, a student at Lyceum No. 25 in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, she has been involved in volunteer activities: by reciting poems, she raised and transferred 1 million hryvnias to support our soldiers, which was used to purchase drones, antennas, signal interceptors, military equipment, vehicles, wheels, spare parts, and other necessary items;

Vitalii Danylo, a student at Obertyn Lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He founded the “Our Land Is Paradise” antiquities museum, which preserves authentic objects of folk life and traditional Ukrainian clothing. He independently searches for artifacts and promotes Ukrainian heritage on his social media page;

Maksym Zarichnyi, a student at Lviv Music Professional College. In April 2022, he and his family left the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. He performs at concerts in Lviv region and takes part in charity events. During the full-scale war, he raised more than 2 million hryvnias, which was used, among other things, to purchase drones, Starlink satellite communication terminals, and generators;

Mark Kudlay, a student at Predslavynsky Lyceum No. 56 in Kyiv and a U.S. citizen. He raises funds for internally displaced persons, hospitals, children, and soldiers, providing ongoing support to 450 Armed Forces of Ukraine units at the front. He packs parcels for the front and distributes them together with his parents;

Andrii Melnyk, a student at Kostopil Professional Medical College in Rivne region. He is a Master of Sport of Ukraine in weightlifting, a record holder and the absolute 2026 European champion in weightlifting among boys under 15 in the up-to-85-kilogram weight category, and a four-time Ukrainian champion among boys under 13 and 15.

Oleksandra Miasnykova, a student at Kryvyi Rih Lyceum No. 49. She is a Candidate for Master of Sport of Ukraine in kickboxing and Muay Thai, a winner of the World Cup and Ukrainian Cup, a two-time Ukrainian kickboxing champion, and a two-time Ukrainian Muay Thai champion. She helps children of military personnel and takes part in producing and delivering dairy products to wounded soldiers and veterans;

Yurii Napora, a student at Buchach Lyceum. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at the age of eight, he sang and organized concerts with his father to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has already raised 8 million hryvnias, which was used to purchase vehicles, drones, quadcopters (Mavics), thermal imagers, night-vision devices, and ammunition for the front;

Diana Nasibova, a student at the Kyiv Academy of Variety and Circus Arts. She makes and sells beaded jewelry. During four years of volunteering, the girl raised more than 7 million hryvnias, which was used to purchase vehicles, thermal imagers, night-vision devices, and generators for the defenders;

student of the Novovolynsk Vocational Education Center of the Volyn Region Roman Nedbailo. He repairs, services, and prepares vehicles to be sent to the front line. He has repaired more than 20 vehicles that were handed over to combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The young man also makes camouflage nets for the military together with other volunteers;

student of the Kyiv Professional College with Enhanced Military and Physical Training Oleh Parkhomchuk. In 2025, he was injured as a result of Russian shelling, but despite this, he helped clear the rubble from his house for eight days. He helped eliminate the consequences of destruction at more than 60 locations in the Kyiv region. In particular, he rescued trapped people, provided assistance, and evacuated local residents. He supplies rescuers with tools, water, and medical equipment at strike sites, helps restore homes, and repairs combat vehicles for the front line free of charge;

student of Zaporizhzhia Gymnasium No. 95 Rostyslav Pachkovskyi. After Russian guided aerial bombs struck Zaporizhzhia on May 5, he and his friend Oleksandr Kazarian provided assistance to the wounded. In particular, the friends carried a man with broken legs and a fragment lodged in his knee to a safe place. After that, the young man continued helping the wounded;

member of Ukraine’s national roller sports team Marusia Pohuliaka. She is a European champion among adults and a world champion among juniors in roller sports, as well as a silver medalist at the Roller Sports World Cup. She participates in charitable events in the Kharkiv region: she organizes theatrical performances for children in the Kharkiv region and families of Armed Forces of Ukraine service members;

student of the Zhadiv School in the Chernihiv region Anatolii Prokhorenko. In April, while in the yard of his own home, he noticed a Russian fiber-optic FPV drone moving toward a place where his younger brothers and sisters were staying. The boy damaged the cable used to control the UAV, causing the drone to crash at a safe distance without injuring anyone;

student of Dnipro State Agrarian and Economic University Tetiana Rodyhina. Winner of the International Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. As part of the team, she visited the John F. Kennedy Space Center and attended the launch of the SpaceX CRS-29 mission. In 2025, she won a bronze medal at the GENIUS Olympiad Ukraine. She also has silver and bronze medals from the All-Ukrainian Competition-Defense of Research Projects by Students—Members of the Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;

student of the Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum Ivan Tsekhmestruk. He has repeatedly assisted people affected by Russian shelling. During one of Russia’s strikes on Kherson, he was injured, but despite this, he helped people leave damaged buildings. In October this year, he rescued two people from beneath the rubble.

student of Poltava Lyceum No. 33 Yaroslav Sheiko. He is a recipient of a Presidential scholarship, won gold at the INOVA 2025 International Exhibition of Inventions in Croatia, and silver at Engineering HackFest. His developments include autopilot and optical drone stabilization systems using artificial intelligence. The young man also organizes charity fairs in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

student of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, authorized representative of the National Children’s and Youth Advisory Council under the Adviser—Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daniil Kosenko. He received the Young Humanitarian Hero of the Year award from AidEx and scored 200 points in English on the National Multi-Subject Test. He represented the thematic group of the National Children’s and Youth Advisory Council that worked on proposals for amendments to the provisions of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Humanity at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The President also spoke with the children about their plans and dreams, and about issues that are important to resolve: organizing the NMT and the operation of public transport, as well as creating an information campaign to counter the recruitment of teenagers by Russian special services.

The children presented Volodymyr Zelenskyy with chevrons of the military units they support, beaded talismans, and a Lego Captain America shield to protect Ukraine.

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