World Children's Day: Government adopts a series of decisions to protect children and support families in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the occasion of World Children's Day, adopted a number of decisions aimed at protecting children and supporting Ukrainian families. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted: every child has the right to the best - to care, love, education, development.

This is what Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child states, and what all children deserve. Children should receive everything they need from the first days of life. We cannot wait for the end of the war to give them a chance for a happy childhood here, in Ukraine. They have the right to learn, rejoice, play and dream today. Every day and despite everything - said the head of government.

The Cabinet of Ministers' decision provides for the following:

updated definitions of the statuses of deported, forcibly displaced children and children affected by hostilities will allow for more accurate recording of each case;

mechanisms for compensation and urgent payments are being introduced, and a unified information base integrated into the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere is being created;

the procedure for responding to cases of violence against children has been approved. From now on, all institutions - schools, medical facilities, youth centers - will receive a single algorithm of actions for detecting, stopping and preventing violence;

new principles for financing the health improvement and recreation of children who need support are being introduced. The principle of "money follows the child" will ensure targeted assistance. UAH 91.5 million is provided for the program;

additional guarantees will apply to graduates of boarding schools. By decision of the Government, orphans and children deprived of parental care will receive financial assistance, necessary things and equipment, and out-of-turn housing after completing their studies or service.

