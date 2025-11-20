$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 3526 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26565 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 24775 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 22996 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23378 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
07:11 AM • 38803 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37626 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20047 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18520 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
World Children's Day: Government adopts a series of decisions to protect children and support families in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a series of decisions on World Children's Day aimed at protecting children and supporting Ukrainian families. These include updating the statuses of deported children, introducing compensation mechanisms, a procedure for responding to cases of violence, new principles for financing health improvement, and additional guarantees for graduates of boarding schools.

World Children's Day: Government adopts a series of decisions to protect children and support families in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the occasion of World Children's Day, adopted a number of decisions aimed at protecting children and supporting Ukrainian families. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Details

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted: every child has the right to the best - to care, love, education, development.

This is what Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child states, and what all children deserve. Children should receive everything they need from the first days of life. We cannot wait for the end of the war to give them a chance for a happy childhood here, in Ukraine. They have the right to learn, rejoice, play and dream today. Every day and despite everything

- said the head of government.

The Cabinet of Ministers' decision provides for the following:

  • updated definitions of the statuses of deported, forcibly displaced children and children affected by hostilities will allow for more accurate recording of each case;
    • mechanisms for compensation and urgent payments are being introduced, and a unified information base integrated into the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere is being created;
      • the procedure for responding to cases of violence against children has been approved. From now on, all institutions - schools, medical facilities, youth centers - will receive a single algorithm of actions for detecting, stopping and preventing violence;
        • new principles for financing the health improvement and recreation of children who need support are being introduced. The principle of "money follows the child" will ensure targeted assistance. UAH 91.5 million is provided for the program;
          • additional guarantees will apply to graduates of boarding schools. By decision of the Government, orphans and children deprived of parental care will receive financial assistance, necessary things and equipment, and out-of-turn housing after completing their studies or service.

            Children's Protection Day, World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Pediatrician's Day: what is celebrated on November 2020.11.25, 06:30 • 2618 views

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyPolitics
            State budget
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            War in Ukraine
            United Nations
            Ukraine