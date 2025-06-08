Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest at the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the hottest areas of the front as of today are the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. He added that he had discussed the situation along the Ukrainian border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. The Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the occupiers from moving the front line, reports UNN.

In some areas, the situation is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units. I want to thank everyone who ensures Ukrainian defense. Russian intentions do not change, and everything depends on our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine – on our soldiers, on everyone who helps the state. - said the President.

Details

The Head of State noted the bravery of the soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for the current week. He thanked the military for their results in the Pokrovsk direction.

In the areas of the Kursk operation, the 33rd and 225th assault regiments are particularly effective. In the Lyman direction, special thanks to our soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine, who works for our state and for our people. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy explained under what conditions the Russian Federation can truly win