Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest at the front

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
02:44 PM • 13753 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 60084 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 116635 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 67454 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 88237 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 83283 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 55376 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 180697 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114684 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 173211 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
84%
747mm
Popular news

Six local residents killed, 44 injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks

June 8, 09:32 AM • 10547 views

Reunion that music fans dream of: Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney performed together on stage in Liverpool

June 8, 09:59 AM • 6884 views

Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

June 8, 12:17 PM • 12259 views

Budanov announced information pressure on Ukraine and attempts by the Russian Federation to dictate the parameters of the exchange

June 8, 12:25 PM • 4166 views

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

06:09 PM • 8622 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 26132 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 180698 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 168059 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 165336 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 209929 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 81270 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 105271 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 173212 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 148524 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 188245 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The defense forces are doing everything possible to restrain the enemy and prevent them from advancing.

Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest at the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the hottest areas of the front as of today are the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. He added that he had discussed the situation along the Ukrainian border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. The Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the occupiers from moving the front line, reports UNN.  

In some areas, the situation is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units. I want to thank everyone who ensures Ukrainian defense. Russian intentions do not change, and everything depends on our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine – on our soldiers, on everyone who helps the state.

- said the President.

Details

The Head of State noted the bravery of the soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for the current week. He thanked the military for their results in the Pokrovsk direction.

In the areas of the Kursk operation, the 33rd and 225th assault regiments are particularly effective. In the Lyman direction, special thanks to our soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine, who works for our state and for our people.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy explained under what conditions the Russian Federation can truly win08.06.25, 20:13 • 1434 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9