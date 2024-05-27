Zelenskyy plans working visit to Spain next week - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58755 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103026 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150546 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246761 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173328 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61415 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100245 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31064 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34709 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222948 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58813 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34709 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41747 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113124 views
Zelenskyy plans working visit to Spain next week - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23749 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans a working visit to Spain next week to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a working trip to Spain early next week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The president is reported to arrive in Madrid, where he will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and then with King Felipe VI.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference.

Context

The President of Ukraine had to cancel his visit to Spain, which was scheduled for May 17, and a number of other European countries due to the launch of a second offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would soon visit Madrid to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Portugal and Spain - media President15.05.24, 09:54 • 25356 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
reutersReuters
spainSpain
madrydMadrid
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

