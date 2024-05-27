Zelenskyy plans working visit to Spain next week - Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a working trip to Spain early next week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The president is reported to arrive in Madrid, where he will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and then with King Felipe VI.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference.

Context

The President of Ukraine had to cancel his visit to Spain, which was scheduled for May 17, and a number of other European countries due to the launch of a second offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would soon visit Madrid to sign a bilateral security agreement.

