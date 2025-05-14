Zelenskyy plans to meet with Pope Leo XIV: the date has been announced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to meet with the new Pope Leo XIV. This may happen as early as this week, namely on Sunday, May 18, UNN reports referring to LeParisien.

Details

Probably on Sunday, if everything works out. But we don't know how this week will end yet. Zelenskyy said in an interview with the French media.

He added that his first conversation with the pontiff "was very warm." At the same time, he clarified that the meeting with the Pope would depend on the development of the situation, in particular, on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no one knows how long the war will last, "but not ten years."

Before that, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he stated that he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place on Thursday.