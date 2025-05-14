Zelenskyy plans to meet with Pope Leo XIV: the date has been announced

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12289 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52880 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34778 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104421 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81398 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91788 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86416 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180504 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73696 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180728 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52886 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104430 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83555 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180510 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180735 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1324 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36411 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96596 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95465 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95890 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Pope Leo XIV: the date has been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with the new Pope Leo XIV as early as this Sunday, May 18. The meeting will depend on the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Pope Leo XIV: the date has been announced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to meet with the new Pope Leo XIV. This may happen as early as this week, namely on Sunday, May 18, UNN reports referring to LeParisien.

Details

Probably on Sunday, if everything works out. But we don't know how this week will end yet.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the French media.

He added that his first conversation with the pontiff "was very warm." At the same time, he clarified that the meeting with the Pope would depend on the development of the situation, in particular, on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no one knows how long the war will last, "but not ten years."

Before that, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he stated that he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place on Thursday.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.30
Bitcoin
$103,913.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,237.05
Ethereum
$2,674.87