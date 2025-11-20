Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the parliamentary majority faction, during which he emphasized that parliament must work cohesively during wartime, focusing on diplomacy with the United States and supporting the army. He confirmed receiving American proposals for ending the war and stressed that peace must be based on respect for sovereignty. The Ukrainian and American teams are currently calmly working on the document. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's evening address on November 20.

In the evening, I had a meeting with the parliamentary majority faction, and there were various issues, including sensitive ones. But the agreement is obvious – everyone must work for Ukraine, and so it will be. A wartime parliament must be a capable parliament. I thank everyone who helps ensure this capability. And there will be decisions that will help with this. The number one task for everyone is a constructive diplomatic process with America and all partners. - said Zelenskyy

The head of state also confirmed that Ukraine had received proposals from the United States with a plan to end the war. According to him, the teams of Ukraine and the United States will work on the document without "sharp statements."

The American side provided its proposals – points of a plan to end the war – their vision. From the first days of the war, we have taken one extremely simple position: Ukraine needs peace. And a real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A dignified peace – so that the conditions are with respect for our independence, our sovereignty, for the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And we must ensure precisely such conditions. I outlined what is fundamental for us. And we agreed that the teams will work on these proposals – so that it is truly effective. We will not make sharp statements and are committed to clear, honest work – Ukraine, the United States, and our friends and partners in Europe and the world. - the address states.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that he spoke with Finnish President Stubb today to coordinate joint efforts.

The head of state noted that he is constantly in touch with other leaders, including the President of France.

I expect to speak with President Trump in the coming days. We are aware that America's strength and America's support can truly bring peace closer, and we do not want to lose this. We also understand that Russia has no real desire for peace, otherwise they would not have started this war. - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

According to him, Russia has been trying to do only one thing all this year - to postpone sanctions and gain more time for the war.

America has the power to make Russia's willingness to end the war finally serious. I will continue to work 100% for this - all my time is currently dedicated to this. Ukraine needs peace, and Ukraine will do everything so that no one in the world can say that we are allegedly disrupting diplomacy. - noted Zelenskyy.

He added that the main task is a constructive diplomatic process with the United States and other partners, as well as stable support for the Ukrainian army and planned defensive operations and diplomatic actions. "Diplomacy and defense equally protect the dignity of our state, the dignity of our people," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with the "Servant of the People" faction on the evening of November 20. Earlier, he announced a meeting of the Staff and talks with government officials this week, as well as the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions."

After meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction, the head of state decided not to dismiss the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, despite calls for his removal amid a deepening corruption scandal.

