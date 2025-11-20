$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
10:25 PM • 976 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 3212 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 9964 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
05:57 PM • 20318 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 40244 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 35707 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53263 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 61392 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63823 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27208 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.4m/s
94%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Schedules are not working: Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages in most regions due to the consequences of Russian attacksNovember 20, 01:28 PM • 11199 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideoNovember 20, 01:30 PM • 17864 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28442 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38564 views
After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war05:33 PM • 9760 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38616 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53264 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 61396 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63823 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 63772 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Ternopil
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28482 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 42641 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 64955 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 61576 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 62365 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
Film
Kh-101
The Guardian

Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3234 views

President Zelenskyy met with the majority faction, emphasizing the coordinated work of the parliament during wartime. He confirmed the receipt of US proposals for ending the war, which are currently being processed.

Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the parliamentary majority faction, during which he emphasized that parliament must work cohesively during wartime, focusing on diplomacy with the United States and supporting the army. He confirmed receiving American proposals for ending the war and stressed that peace must be based on respect for sovereignty. The Ukrainian and American teams are currently calmly working on the document. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's evening address on November 20.

In the evening, I had a meeting with the parliamentary majority faction, and there were various issues, including sensitive ones. But the agreement is obvious – everyone must work for Ukraine, and so it will be. A wartime parliament must be a capable parliament. I thank everyone who helps ensure this capability. And there will be decisions that will help with this. The number one task for everyone is a constructive diplomatic process with America and all partners.

- said Zelenskyy

The head of state also confirmed that Ukraine had received proposals from the United States with a plan to end the war. According to him, the teams of Ukraine and the United States will work on the document without "sharp statements."

The American side provided its proposals – points of a plan to end the war – their vision. From the first days of the war, we have taken one extremely simple position: Ukraine needs peace. And a real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A dignified peace – so that the conditions are with respect for our independence, our sovereignty, for the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And we must ensure precisely such conditions. I outlined what is fundamental for us. And we agreed that the teams will work on these proposals – so that it is truly effective. We will not make sharp statements and are committed to clear, honest work – Ukraine, the United States, and our friends and partners in Europe and the world.

- the address states.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that he spoke with Finnish President Stubb today to coordinate joint efforts.

The head of state noted that he is constantly in touch with other leaders, including the President of France.

I expect to speak with President Trump in the coming days. We are aware that America's strength and America's support can truly bring peace closer, and we do not want to lose this. We also understand that Russia has no real desire for peace, otherwise they would not have started this war.

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

According to him, Russia has been trying to do only one thing all this year - to postpone sanctions and gain more time for the war.

America has the power to make Russia's willingness to end the war finally serious. I will continue to work 100% for this - all my time is currently dedicated to this. Ukraine needs peace, and Ukraine will do everything so that no one in the world can say that we are allegedly disrupting diplomacy.

- noted Zelenskyy.

He added that the main task is a constructive diplomatic process with the United States and other partners, as well as stable support for the Ukrainian army and planned defensive operations and diplomatic actions. "Diplomacy and defense equally protect the dignity of our state, the dignity of our people," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with the "Servant of the People" faction on the evening of November 20. Earlier, he announced a meeting of the Staff and talks with government officials this week, as well as the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions."

After meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction, the head of state decided not to dismiss the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, despite calls for his removal amid a deepening corruption scandal.

The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion20.11.25, 09:12 • 71148 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine