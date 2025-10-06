$41.230.05
Zelenskyy on the issue of using frozen Russian assets: we are approaching its resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is approaching a resolution on the use of frozen Russian assets, and the skepticism of partners is decreasing. The funds are planned to be directed towards Ukrainian weapons production, American and European systems, including air defense, as well as social needs of the population.

Zelenskyy on the issue of using frozen Russian assets: we are approaching its resolution

The issue of using frozen Russian assets is on the table, and Ukraine is getting closer to resolving it. The skepticism of some partners is decreasing. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

It's on the table (the issue of using frozen assets - ed.). I believe we are getting closer to it. A lot of the skepticism that existed has significantly decreased, in my opinion. Because we held bilateral meetings, I won't focus on this or that leader, but many of those who were skeptical are now looking positively at this decision, so that we can get this opportunity

- said Zelenskyy.

Also, during a press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine sees three main directions for using frozen Russian assets. These include Ukrainian weapons production, American and European systems, particularly air defense. Part of the funds is planned to be directed to social needs of the population. However, armaments and sky protection are the main priority.

We see a positive reaction from leaders. If we manage to push through the decision by the end of the year, we will be able to implement it

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

European partners are ready to provide Ukraine with an interest-free loan of almost 140 billion euros. The loan will only be repaid after Russia compensates for the damage caused to Ukraine as a result of the war.

As Politico wrote, Brussels has gained an influential ally in the controversial initiative to transfer billions of euros of frozen Russian state assets to Ukraine.

A high-ranking German official told the publication that Berlin is open to "new, legally sound" plans for using 172 billion euros of frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine's military efforts, referring to the European Commission's idea.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine