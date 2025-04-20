Zelenskyy on the "Easter truce": the number of Russian shellings is increasing

On Sunday, April 20, starting from 10 a.m., an increase in the number of Russian shellings of Ukraine has been observed despite the statements of the Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin about a "Easter truce". Ukraine records every violation by the Russian Federation and is ready to provide relevant information to its partners. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's new report on the front as of 12:00 Easter. Despite the fact that Ukraine declared the mirror nature of its actions in response to Russia, starting from 10 a.m., an increase in the number of Russian shellings and the enemy's use of kamikaze drones has been observed – the number of FPV drones used by the Russian army alone has doubled. This morning, the Russian army is most active in the Pokrovske and Siversk directions. The use of Russian heavy weapons continues in these and some other parts of the front. - wrote Zelenskyy.

The Head of State reported that during the period from 00:00 to 12:00 today, there have already been 26 Russian assault actions.

We record every violation by Russia of their own promise of complete silence for the entire duration of Easter and are ready to provide relevant information to partners. In fact, either Putin does not fully control his army, or the situation proves that they in Russia have no goal of a real movement towards ending the war and they only need beneficial media PR. It is good that there were no air raid alarms, at least. - stated the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is necessary to broadcast not services from Moscow, but to pressure Moscow so that they truly agree to a complete ceasefire and maintain it for at least 30 days after Easter.

"We thank all media, podcasters, bloggers, everyone who spreads the truth about what is happening. It is worth broadcasting not services from Moscow, but pressuring Moscow so that they truly agree to a complete ceasefire and maintain it for at least 30 days after Easter, to give a chance to diplomacy," the Head of State emphasized.

Addition

On April 19, Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which implies a halt to hostilities at the front. According to him, it is to take effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

However, later in Ukraine, air raid alerts sounded due to Russian Shaheds.

Then, around 9:50 p.m., including in Kyiv and the region, there was another air raid alert.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the morning of April 20, after a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, about active hostilities at the front, despite Russia's attempts to create the impression of a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers