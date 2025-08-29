Zelenskyy on security guarantees: we will present to colleagues, there will be dialogue and debate
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the presentation of Ukraine's vision on security guarantees to partners. He seeks legally binding guarantees, unlike the Budapest Memorandum.
Ukraine will present its vision of security guarantees to its partners. In any case, there will be dialogue and debate. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
I have outlined the basic things regarding security guarantees, as we see them. We will present them to our colleagues. In any case, there will be dialogue and debate. This is normal. Freedom of speech. We want to first build the infrastructure and understand, as partners say, what the choreography of this will be. I want to discuss this next week, and then I think, in a short time, understand who is ready for what.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants security guarantees to have a legal character.
We want these security guarantees from European countries, at least the key ones, from the USA, to be supported by parliaments and, accordingly, Congress – yes. We want legally binding security guarantees, we don't want the Budapest Memorandum, we want a serious document.
Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with European leaders is planned for next week, as it is necessary to clarify the points regarding security guarantees and move forward together.