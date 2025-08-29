Zelenskyy on security guarantees: we will present to colleagues, there will be dialogue and debate

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 11198 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 43180 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 44632 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 32113 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 47853 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 38441 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 65126 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 69166 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65999 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 161060 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
21%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fateAugust 29, 10:52 AM • 24689 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 26062 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 37608 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 35420 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 25458 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 36352 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 38581 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 43277 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 44726 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 65183 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Josep Borrell
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 15004 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 153234 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 182293 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 183706 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 170906 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Zelenskyy on security guarantees: we will present to colleagues, there will be dialogue and debate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

President Zelenskyy announced the presentation of Ukraine's vision on security guarantees to partners. He seeks legally binding guarantees, unlike the Budapest Memorandum.

Zelenskyy on security guarantees: we will present to colleagues, there will be dialogue and debate

Ukraine will present its vision of security guarantees to its partners. In any case, there will be dialogue and debate. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

I have outlined the basic things regarding security guarantees, as we see them. We will present them to our colleagues. In any case, there will be dialogue and debate. This is normal. Freedom of speech. We want to first build the infrastructure and understand, as partners say, what the choreography of this will be. I want to discuss this next week, and then I think, in a short time, understand who is ready for what.

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants security guarantees to have a legal character.

We want these security guarantees from European countries, at least the key ones, from the USA, to be supported by parliaments and, accordingly, Congress – yes. We want legally binding security guarantees, we don't want the Budapest Memorandum, we want a serious document.

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy named three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine29.08.25, 15:58 • 1914 views

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with European leaders is planned for next week, as it is necessary to clarify the points regarding security guarantees and move forward together.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Congress
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine