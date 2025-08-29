Zelenskyy on security guarantees: we will present to colleagues, there will be dialogue and debate

Ukraine will present its vision of security guarantees to its partners. In any case, there will be dialogue and debate. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

I have outlined the basic things regarding security guarantees, as we see them. We will present them to our colleagues. In any case, there will be dialogue and debate. This is normal. Freedom of speech. We want to first build the infrastructure and understand, as partners say, what the choreography of this will be. I want to discuss this next week, and then I think, in a short time, understand who is ready for what.