Zelenskyy named three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine, including financing and maintaining the army, cooperation with NATO countries, and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

"Regarding security guarantees. Why are we organizing, for example, a European track next week? Because we need the architecture to be clear to everyone. Then we want to connect with President Trump during a meeting next week and say how we see it," the President noted.

"I won't tell all the details. I believe that the blocks important for Ukraine are: the first block - which is clear to everyone, our army. In my opinion, this block consists of financing the number of personnel that exists today. The ability to finance the army in the exact quantity that is defending our borders today," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that army support includes financing domestic production: drones, technologies; European production - air defense, artillery; American weapons.

"The second part - we always wanted to be in NATO with you. They are not allowing it yet. If not NATO, and they tell us it's like NATO in terms of strength, but not NATO, then in the second track we must understand what partners are ready for. Because that is an alliance. I want to discuss this part with partners next week, but without our military, because there have been consultations of General Staffs, consultations of commanders-in-chief, and in my opinion, we leaders need to get involved to reach agreements, and only then move on to the military," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the third block is sanctions, as these are security guarantees.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Work is underway on each specific component. Next week, the entire configuration will be on paper. Erdoğan is involving his Minister of Defense in the process to understand how Turkey can help in guaranteeing security.