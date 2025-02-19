Zelenskyy on sanctions against Poroshenko: don't subjectify a person

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72165 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116549 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100885 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113031 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116696 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152751 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109535 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83573 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50264 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77707 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152751 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143454 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175828 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77707 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134054 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135951 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164239 views
Zelenskyy on sanctions against Poroshenko: don't subjectify a person

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29965 views

President Zelenskyy said that the sanctions were not imposed against Poroshenko personally, but against a group of people who withdraw funds from the state. The sanctions list also includes Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, and Medvedchuk.

Commenting on the imposition of sanctions against Petro Poroshenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no need to subjectify a person who withdraws funds from the state. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN

The sanctions were not imposed on Petro Poroshenko. Do not subjectify a person who withdraws funds from our country, there is a list of people who have been doing this

- Zelensky said. 

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko.

 According to the decree, sanctions were imposed against Petro Poroshenko, as well as Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

Zelenskyy explained why sanctions were imposed on the fifth president of Ukraine and MP Petro Poroshenko. In addition, the Head of State said that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds aimed at supporting the Armed Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

