Zelenskyy on sanctions against Poroshenko: don't subjectify a person

Commenting on the imposition of sanctions against Petro Poroshenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no need to subjectify a person who withdraws funds from the state. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

The sanctions were not imposed on Petro Poroshenko. Do not subjectify a person who withdraws funds from our country, there is a list of people who have been doing this - Zelensky said.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko.

According to the decree, sanctions were imposed against Petro Poroshenko, as well as Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

Zelenskyy explained why sanctions were imposed on the fifth president of Ukraine and MP Petro Poroshenko. In addition, the Head of State said that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds aimed at supporting the Armed Forces.