Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Chornobyl: the country that strikes such attacks does not want peace, they do not want dialogue

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24246 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110102 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86395 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101723 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113148 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155373 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100172 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69922 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100504 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64342 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145858 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178120 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64342 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100504 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134941 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136846 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165005 views
Actual
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Chornobyl: the country that strikes such attacks does not want peace, they do not want dialogue

Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Chornobyl: the country that strikes such attacks does not want peace, they do not want dialogue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25224 views

A Russian Shahed drone with 50 kg of explosives attacked the sarcophagus of the 4th reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Zelenskyy said at the Munich conference that the attack demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to engage in dialogue.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia, by hitting the sarcophagus at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant with a "shahed", demonstrated that it does not want peace, it is not preparing for a dialogue. Zelensky said this during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

On the night before the Munich conference, a Russian drone struck the sarcophagus that covers the destroyed 4th reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It was a modified Shahed drone, a Russian drone. The technology that Iran gave to Russia, its warhead carried at least 50 kg of explosives. We see this as a deeply symbolic step by Russia. Recently in Ukraine, we discussed the key role of nuclear energy in maintaining the country's vital functions, despite the constant attacks on our energy infrastructure

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP units would strengthen energy security not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

We recently spoke with President trump and his team about nuclear energy and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the ZaNPP, which is currently occupied by Russia. russia responded by flying a drone over the Chernobyl sarcophagus to contain the radiation dust. This is not only crazy, it is Russia's position. A country that launches such strikes does not want peace. They are not preparing for a dialog. Almost every day, Russia launches up to a hundred or even more "Shaheds" at us. Regular ballistic missile strikes every day, and a steady increase in the number of strikes by the KAB

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire of the filler of the outer shell of the containment vessel on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising