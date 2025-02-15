Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Chornobyl: the country that strikes such attacks does not want peace, they do not want dialogue

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia, by hitting the sarcophagus at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant with a "shahed", demonstrated that it does not want peace, it is not preparing for a dialogue. Zelensky said this during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

On the night before the Munich conference, a Russian drone struck the sarcophagus that covers the destroyed 4th reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It was a modified Shahed drone, a Russian drone. The technology that Iran gave to Russia, its warhead carried at least 50 kg of explosives. We see this as a deeply symbolic step by Russia. Recently in Ukraine, we discussed the key role of nuclear energy in maintaining the country's vital functions, despite the constant attacks on our energy infrastructure - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP units would strengthen energy security not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

We recently spoke with President trump and his team about nuclear energy and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the ZaNPP, which is currently occupied by Russia. russia responded by flying a drone over the Chernobyl sarcophagus to contain the radiation dust. This is not only crazy, it is Russia's position. A country that launches such strikes does not want peace. They are not preparing for a dialog. Almost every day, Russia launches up to a hundred or even more "Shaheds" at us. Regular ballistic missile strikes every day, and a steady increase in the number of strikes by the KAB - Zelensky said.

Recall

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire of the filler of the outer shell of the containment vessel on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.