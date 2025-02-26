Zelenskyy on his visit to the US: we were offered, but we need to understand the format of the meeting and when

ukenru
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM • 1687 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49807 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92871 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116195 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107558 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150865 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120395 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136044 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134022 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127726 views

Popular news
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120834 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 52633 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 43674 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120834 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150865 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193761 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194095 views
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123932 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126072 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155748 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136155 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143606 views
Zelenskyy on his visit to the US: we were offered, but we need to understand the format of the meeting and when

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19160 views

The US has invited Zelenskyy to visit Washington, and the presidential offices are working on the format of the meeting. The preliminary visit may take place on February 28, 2025 to discuss the minerals agreement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered the Ukrainian side visit to Washington, and the offices of the presidents of the two countries are currently working on this issue. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.

About the visit. We were offered a visit, yes. But I want to get... the offices are working on it, what format, when. There is a working date. What the US president said was Friday. Well, the offices are in touch. I have an important question. I really want a visit, because it is important for me... for the president to open the steps forward with the agreement, and it is important for me to hear that the assistance... here we are, that the US assistance will not be stopped

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Reuters reported that on Friday, February 28, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump after the countries agreed on a draft agreement on mining.

United States President Donald Trump said that he had "heard" about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. He also said that he was "not opposed to such a visit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

