Zelenskyy on his visit to the US: we were offered, but we need to understand the format of the meeting and when

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered the Ukrainian side visit to Washington, and the offices of the presidents of the two countries are currently working on this issue. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.

About the visit. We were offered a visit, yes. But I want to get... the offices are working on it, what format, when. There is a working date. What the US president said was Friday. Well, the offices are in touch. I have an important question. I really want a visit, because it is important for me... for the president to open the steps forward with the agreement, and it is important for me to hear that the assistance... here we are, that the US assistance will not be stopped - Zelensky said.

Recall

Reuters reported that on Friday, February 28, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump after the countries agreed on a draft agreement on mining.

United States President Donald Trump said that he had "heard" about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. He also said that he was "not opposed to such a visit.