Zelenskyy: NATO is the cheapest option for security guarantees for Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 25985 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89287 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111567 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98703 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112225 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116611 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149676 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 94613 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 51856 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106383 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 48917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89295 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149676 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140556 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173031 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 20979 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 48917 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132971 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134861 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163297 views
Zelenskyy: NATO is the cheapest option for security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36293 views

The President of Ukraine said that joining NATO is the most cost-effective option for security guarantees. Europe, the United States and Russia should be represented at the table of future negotiations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the cheapest option for security guarantees. Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine. The year 2025”, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

I believe that NATO is the cheapest option, and that is true. I'm sorry to repeat this, because in any case, whoever wants it, whoever doesn't want it, this topic is on the table and on the table of security guarantees and negotiations this topic will be. I do not know how the negotiations will end, but it will be on the table. We will probably discuss it with our partners. It is very important that we all understand that this is not a negotiating table to which Ukraine is invited, it is our table because of the war in Ukraine. We are inviting our European leaders, first of all, because the war is in Ukraine, and we are part of Europe. Therefore, Europe is definitely at this table. I think it is important that Europe is represented in a broader sense than the EU. For example, Britain is our strong partner

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the United States should also be at the negotiating table, as it is “our main donor of aid.

“We want to end the war, and our partners want Russia to be there, and Russia will be there,” Zelensky added.

US considers Ukraine's automatic membership in NATO as a guarantee of security in case of Russia's violation of agreements - report20.02.25, 09:29 • 26977 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
natoNATO
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

