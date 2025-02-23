Zelenskyy: NATO is the cheapest option for security guarantees for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the cheapest option for security guarantees. Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine. The year 2025”, reports the correspondent of UNN.

I believe that NATO is the cheapest option, and that is true. I'm sorry to repeat this, because in any case, whoever wants it, whoever doesn't want it, this topic is on the table and on the table of security guarantees and negotiations this topic will be. I do not know how the negotiations will end, but it will be on the table. We will probably discuss it with our partners. It is very important that we all understand that this is not a negotiating table to which Ukraine is invited, it is our table because of the war in Ukraine. We are inviting our European leaders, first of all, because the war is in Ukraine, and we are part of Europe. Therefore, Europe is definitely at this table. I think it is important that Europe is represented in a broader sense than the EU. For example, Britain is our strong partner - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the United States should also be at the negotiating table, as it is “our main donor of aid.

“We want to end the war, and our partners want Russia to be there, and Russia will be there,” Zelensky added.

