President Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: what they discussed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov. They discussed defense cooperation, security in the Black Sea region, and Euro-Atlantic integration. This was reported by the President of Ukraine on social media. "I met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov. We discussed defense cooperation and alternative ways to ensure the security of the Black Sea region. We also coordinated steps towards Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," Zelenskyy said. The President thanked Bulgaria for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Rosen Zhelyazkov and discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees. They also talked about the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP and cooperation in the Black Sea region.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on May 16. He announced the details on his Telegram page, UNN reports.
During the meeting, the politicians discussed achieving a complete and unconditional ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine. Pressure on Russia must increase for the sake of peace, the President of Ukraine noted.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rosen Zhelyazkov also discussed the implementation of a project related to the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. In addition, the meeting discussed cooperation within the maritime mine clearance coalition with Turkey and Romania, as well as the development of reliable security guarantees that are important for the entire Black Sea region.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. They also discussed the talks in Istanbul, coordination of diplomatic efforts with the United States and European partners.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. They also discussed ways to achieve peace, talked about energy security and the impact of elections in Europe.