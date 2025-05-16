$41.470.07
46.380.21
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
93%
748mm
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

President Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: what they discussed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov. They discussed defense cooperation, security in the Black Sea region, and Euro-Atlantic integration. This was reported by the President of Ukraine on social media. "I met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov. We discussed defense cooperation and alternative ways to ensure the security of the Black Sea region. We also coordinated steps towards Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," Zelenskyy said. The President thanked Bulgaria for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Rosen Zhelyazkov and discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees. They also talked about the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP and cooperation in the Black Sea region.

President Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: what they discussed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov. They discussed defense cooperation, security in the Black Sea region, and Euro-Atlantic integration. This was reported by the President of Ukraine on social media. "I met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov. We discussed defense cooperation and alternative ways to ensure the security of the Black Sea region. We also coordinated steps towards Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," Zelenskyy said. The President thanked Bulgaria for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on May 16. He announced the details on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the politicians discussed achieving a complete and unconditional ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine. Pressure on Russia must increase for the sake of peace, the President of Ukraine noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rosen Zhelyazkov also discussed the implementation of a project related to the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. In addition, the meeting discussed cooperation within the maritime mine clearance coalition with Turkey and Romania, as well as the development of reliable security guarantees that are important for the entire Black Sea region.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. They also discussed the talks in Istanbul, coordination of diplomatic efforts with the United States and European partners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. They also discussed ways to achieve peace, talked about energy security and the impact of elections in Europe.

Brent
$65.44
Bitcoin
$103,702.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,189.99
Ethereum
$2,586.16