Zelenskyy meets with Pritzker: discusses steps to ensure Ukraine's resilience

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. The parties discussed the steps necessary to ensure sustainability. The President announced this during his evening address, UNN reports.

Today in Kyiv, I met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. We discussed in detail what steps we need to take to ensure our sustainability. We look forward to the decision of the Congress on further support for Ukraine. Support that is important not only for us, but for every state whose stability depends on the strength of international law. This is a battle we must win - Zelensky said.

Details

The parties also discussed preparations for the Davos summit. There will be an important meeting on the peace formula, many talks on Ukraine's economic strengthening, reconstruction and defense partnerships with leading countries and companies, Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Today, Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv to stimulate U.S. business investment to help rebuild Ukraine's economy.

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker meets with representatives of the largest Ukrainian exporting companies