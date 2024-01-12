ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 35095 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 59358 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 42879 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 46354 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114126 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117398 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150148 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179190 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172812 views

Actual
Zelenskyy meets with Pritzker: discusses steps to ensure Ukraine's resilience

Zelenskyy meets with Pritzker: discusses steps to ensure Ukraine's resilience

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31081 views

Zelenskiy discusses Ukraine's economic resilience with U.S. Representative Pritzker, hoping for congressional support.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. The parties discussed the steps necessary to ensure sustainability. The President announced this during his evening address, UNN reports.

Today in Kyiv, I met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. We discussed in detail what steps we need to take to ensure our sustainability. We look forward to the decision of the Congress on further support for Ukraine. Support that is important not only for us, but for every state whose stability depends on the strength of international law. This is a battle we must win 

- Zelensky said.

Details

The parties also discussed preparations for the Davos summit. There will be an important meeting on the peace formula, many talks on Ukraine's economic strengthening, reconstruction and defense partnerships with leading countries and companies, Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Today, Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv to stimulate U.S. business investment to help rebuild Ukraine's economy.

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker meets with representatives of the largest Ukrainian exporting companies12.01.24, 18:00 • 27886 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

